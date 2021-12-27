Sports

Maurizio Stecca knocks out Covid: “I won the match of my life” – Chronicle

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee51 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Maurizio Stecca and the two posts on Facebook between Christmas and 13 December
Maurizio Stecca and the two posts on Facebook between Christmas and 13 December

Treviso, 26 December 2021 – Maurizio Stecca came out of the nightmare of COVID-19. “I won the match of my life, thanks to you for supporting me,” he wrote on his Facebook page.ex boxer born in 1963, gold in Los Angeles 1984 and former Wbo featherweight champion. The former champion last December 13th Rimini, now 58 years old, Federpugilato ambassador, had also given the announcement via social media of his hospitalization at the Ca ‘Foncello Hospital in Treviso due to the contagion from the new Coronavirus.

“I started the most difficult match of my life against my opponent called Covid – wrote Maurizio Stecca, brother of the other former Italian pro Loris – even after having taken the second dose and I was ready for the third. I do not know how many shots there will certainly be many, I am used to many battles always won, certainly I will never back down in front of this damned opponent “. And the battle, today, can be said to be won.

© All rights reserved

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee51 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

here is the super-g, ‘Inner’ with 2 on birthday 37 and … 46!

1 week ago

Hakan Calhanoglu provokes Milan again

November 16, 2021

Juventus transfer market, what could happen in January

November 12, 2021

Kalulu or Florenzi instead of Calabria in Florence? Pros and cons of the two options

November 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button