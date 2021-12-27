Maurizio Stecca knocks out Covid: “I won the match of my life” – Chronicle

Treviso, 26 December 2021 – Maurizio Stecca came out of the nightmare of COVID-19. “I won the match of my life, thanks to you for supporting me,” he wrote on his Facebook page.ex boxer born in 1963, gold in Los Angeles 1984 and former Wbo featherweight champion. The former champion last December 13th Rimini, now 58 years old, Federpugilato ambassador, had also given the announcement via social media of his hospitalization at the Ca ‘Foncello Hospital in Treviso due to the contagion from the new Coronavirus.

“I started the most difficult match of my life against my opponent called Covid – wrote Maurizio Stecca, brother of the other former Italian pro Loris – even after having taken the second dose and I was ready for the third. I do not know how many shots there will certainly be many, I am used to many battles always won, certainly I will never back down in front of this damned opponent “. And the battle, today, can be said to be won.