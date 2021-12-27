Maurizio Stecca recovered from Covid: “In the hospital with me four No vax, occupied the place of others”

“The worst is over. I no longer have Covid, I’m out of danger and I’m working to get my breathing back. Every day they lower my oxygen and take another IV out. I still can’t distinguish the flavors, but I’ve started eating again ». Maurizio Stecca, former WBO champion, thus makes it known that he has finally negativized himself in the medical area of ​​the Ca ‘Fonciello hospital in Treviso where he was hospitalized. But the hospitalization did not make him lose his combativeness: «I was under constant observation for a blood disease, I had received two doses of the vaccine, but evidently I was not Superman. People must understand that although life is made up of personal choices, one cannot put others at risk. There were eight nurses assisting me, a single patient. The four No-vaxes in the room with me were taking someone else’s place. Our choices matter, ”he told al Courier of the Veneto.

Stecca, who was vaccinated with two doses, entrusted his exultation for recovery to Facebook: “I won the match of my life, thanks to you for supporting me with your team friends … Merry Christmas 2021, Maurizio Stecca”. Now, he says, “if it is necessary for them to keep me in the hospital for special care, I will stay, but I would like to go home as soon as possible to free up the place for those who need it most than me”. Stecca, gold medalist in Los Angeles in 1984, after leaving boxing gloves became a certified boxing coach and master. In the late 1990s, he discovered that he had a blood disorder called PNH (Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria).

Read also: