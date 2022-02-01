Maurizio Zamparini died: former president of Palermo and Venice

The former patron of Palermo and Venice Maurizio Zamparini died in the night at the Cotignola Hospital in Ravenna. The Friulian entrepreneur, 80 years old in June, died around two o’clock due to complications related to a colon problem that had led to his hospitalization in recent days. Zamparini already on Christmas Eve had been hospitalized and urgently operated on the abdomen for peritonitis at the Santa Maria della Misericordia Hospital in Udine where he had also been in intensive care for a few days following surgery due to the severity of the clinical picture. After a few days Zamparini had recovered to the point of allowing him to return home even if the overall picture of his health was not the best. Zamparini, in October, had suffered the severe blow of the death of his youngest son, Armando, who died in London at the age of 23 from ischemia and had by his second wife Laura Giordani. He leaves four other children Silvana, Greta, Andrea and Diego with his first wife.