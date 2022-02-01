Maurizio Zamparini died: former president of Palermo and Venice

He was 80 years old and was hospitalized in a clinic in the province of Ravenna due to the worsening of his conditions following peritonitis. He made the rosanero club great by bringing it to Europe
The former patron of Palermo and Venice Maurizio Zamparini died in the night at the Cotignola Hospital in Ravenna. The Friulian entrepreneur, 80 years old in June, died around two o’clock due to complications related to a colon problem that had led to his hospitalization in recent days. Zamparini already on Christmas Eve had been hospitalized and urgently operated on the abdomen for peritonitis at the Santa Maria della Misericordia Hospital in Udine where he had also been in intensive care for a few days following surgery due to the severity of the clinical picture. After a few days Zamparini had recovered to the point of allowing him to return home even if the overall picture of his health was not the best. Zamparini, in October, had suffered the severe blow of the death of his youngest son, Armando, who died in London at the age of 23 from ischemia and had by his second wife Laura Giordani. He leaves four other children Silvana, Greta, Andrea and Diego with his first wife.
Patron
–
Entrepreneur in the field of construction and large-scale distribution, he was first president of Venezia, which he brought to Serie A, and then of Palermo, under whose management he lived memorable seasons, with qualifications for the Uefa Cup and the Europa League and the showcase of players like Cavani, Pastore, Amauri and Dybala. A long ride up to financial difficulties and the failure of the rosanero club which also led to Zamparini’s exit from the world of football.
Reactions
–
“A brother died. For me he was this. Zamparini taught me so much, the two of us were one. After the death of his son he let himself go, little by little. It was too painful a loss, he could not bear it. . We spoke recently, but only via messages, we had promised to see each other soon “. This was stated by Rino Foschi, former Palermo sporting director.
February 1, 2022 (change February 1, 2022 | 09:13)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED