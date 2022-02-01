Maurizio Zamparini, entrepreneur and former President of Palermo, Pordenone and Venice, died

The former president of Palermo Maurizio Zamparini died tonight around two 2 in the Cotignola clinic, in the province of Ravenna, where he had been hospitalized for a few days. Zamparini at Christmas had been hospitalized in intensive care in Udine for peritonitis. He had returned home after a few days, but his condition had recommended a new hospitalization. His death tonight.

After having been president of Pordenone and Venice, which he had brought to Serie A, the Friulian entrepreneur had bought Palermo becoming the most successful manager in rosanero history. Under his management, Palermo had achieved promotion to Serie A which had been missing for thirty years and had then obtained qualification for the Uefa Cup and subsequently for the Europa League. Many champions have worn the Palermo shirt over the years, some of which have been found directly by Zamparini himself. Players of the caliber of Cavani, Toni, Amauri, Miccoli, Pastore and, lastly, Paulo Dybala.

Transfer market Is Eriksen returning to Tottenham? Zamparini: “Dybala goes to Real” 11/11/2020 at 07:40

Hakimi is a sniper – relive all of his free-kick goals

Football Glerean, coach 3-3-4 trains in Promotion: “Gasperini and Inzaghi play the football I like” 23/01/2020 at 13:41