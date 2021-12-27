Maurizio Zamparini hospitalized and urgently operated in Udine: he is out of danger

The 80-year-old former patron of Palermo came out of intensive care after a bout of peritonitis

Hours of anxiety about the health conditions of Maurizio Zamparini. The former patron of Palermo, 80, was subjected to emergency surgery for a bout of peritonitis and, after a passage in intensive care, he was transferred to sub intensive care at the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine. Zamparini is out of danger and complications related to Covid have been ruled out.

“I spent unforgettable years with Maurizio, I’m happy that he came out of intensive care”, explained Rino Foschi, former sporting director of Palermo Calcio, speaking of Zamparini’s conditions after the emergency operation. “A few hours ago I heard from his wife, who told me that he is already awake, even if a little agitated – he added -. At the moment only she has been able to enter the room where he is for a fleeting greeting”. “They were days of apprehension for me – he concluded -. After the recent loss of his son, Zamparini is very tired. Now I hope that his recovery will be quick and that he will be able to return home soon”.