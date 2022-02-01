Maurizio Zamparini, Palermo president died of peritonitis – Football

The former president of Palermo Maurizio Zamparini died this night around 2am in the Cotignola clinic, in the province of Ravenna, where he had been hospitalized for a few days. Zamparini at Christmas had been hospitalized in intensive care in Udine for peritonitis. He had returned home after a few days, but his condition had recommended a new hospitalization. Death tonight.

Zamparini was born in Sevegliano del Friuli, in June he would have turned 81. After being president of Venezia, which he had brought to Serie A, the Friulian entrepreneur had bought Palermo becoming the most successful manager in rosanero history. Under his management, Palermo had achieved promotion to Serie A which had been missing for thirty years and had then obtained qualification for the Uefa Cup and subsequently for the Europa League. The last great result was the 2011 Italian Cup final lost to Inter.

How you fired the coach: the most absurd exonerations in history by Furio Zara October 29, 2021





Many champions, many coaches

Many champions have worn the Palermo shirt over the years, some of which have been found directly by Zamparini himself. Players of the caliber of Cavani, Toni, Amauri, Miccoli, Pastore and, lastly, Paulo Dybala. After the golden years, the slow decline had begun, culminating in the judicial events that had led to the arrest of Zamparini himself and the bankruptcy of the rosanero club, which then restarted from Serie D.

Also famous for the huge number of coaches changed. Even the most successful, the best, eventually had to surrender to the passion of the ‘coach-eater’ president. In all, between Venice and Palermo he had 65. The last Roberto Stellone, on the rosanero bench before Zamparini gave up the club. To be exact, there were 26 in Venice and 39 in Palermo, with some technicians – Zaccheroni, Ventura, Geretto, Bellotto, Spalletti, Guidolin, Colantuono, Rossi, Gasperini, Sannino, Ballardini and Iachini – called and exonerated several times.

In September Maurizio Zamparini was struck by the tragedy of the deaths of his son Armando found dead in his home in London. He leaves four other children: Silvana, Greta, Andrea and Diego with his first wife.