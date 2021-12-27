Maurizio Zamparini urgently operated, is in intensive care – Corriere.it

The former patron of Palermo in hospital in Udine after a sudden complication. This is not Covid. In October, his 23-year-old son Armando died

A few months ago Zamparini had experienced a serious mourning: in October, in London, his son Armando, 23, was found dead in his apartment. Armandino, as he was called in the family, had been living for some years in the English capital, had graduated in management and worked in the entrepreneurial sector maintaining relations between Italy-China and the UK. Armando was the last born in the Zamparini home, the only child of Maurizio’s second marriage. In the period in which his father was the owner of Palermo it often happened that the boy stopped on the pitch to play with the players at the end of training. He was there on the evening of promotion to Serie A in 2004, he was in the numerous retreats in Bad Kleinkirchheim in Austria and in Val Venosta and he was considered the mascot of the retiring team.