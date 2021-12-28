Maurizio Zanobetti is the new director of emergency medicine and surgery at the Arezzo hospital

The new assignment was signed today for Maurizio Zanobetti who will direct the complex structure of Medicine and Chrurgy of acceptance and of Emergency of the SO of Arezzo. Zanobelli comes from a long experience as an emergency medical director at the Careggi hospital, where he also followed the organization of the departmental structure High Dependecy Unit (HDU) and Short Intensive Observation.

“Another important position that we are going to cover by strengthening the health care system of our entire company – declares the general manager of the ASL Toscana southeast Antonio D’Urso – Our goal is to equip the hospitals and the territory with qualified professionals of great experience. Zanobetti arrives in Arezzo with a great deal of experience and I believe he is the right figure to fill this delicate position in Emergency Medicine “.

Medicine and surgery for admission and urgency and territorial emergency (MeCAU) is a complex structure of the emergency, resuscitation and anesthesia department that works in collaboration with the other sections that participate in the territorial and hospital rescue chain (Health Rescue 118, Reanimation, UTIC etc.), and has the objective of guaranteeing the efficiency, effectiveness and appropriateness of the interventions necessary for the patient in danger of life or in any case at risk.

“I accept this assignment with great motivation – says Maurizio Zanobetti – First aid and emergency medicine have always been the door to the hospital. Never as in this period do they need to work at full capacity and effectively. I will try to bring the clinical and organizational experience gained in more than twenty years to DEAS in Careggi with the aim of forming a compact team capable of responding to the challenges that await us. Regarding the lack of personnel, which afflicts this sector throughout Italy, the management has guaranteed me great availability and anyone who wants to be part of the team will be welcome “.