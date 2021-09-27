Mauro and Sergio and their American dream

Mauro and Sergio Corbia, two brothers who work and live in Los Angeles where they have opened eight different restaurants in 20 years. Two new protagonists for the “Alghero in the world” column

ALGHERO – Mauro (57) and Sergio Corbia (52) are the true American dream for anyone who imagines buying a ticket to the United States and becoming famous in the city of angels. Two brothers who leave Alghero to find their way and find it in Los Angeles, thanks to Mauro’s entrepreneurial talent and Sergio’s culinary talent. The work, the cuisine, the hospitality and the Italian imagination are only part of this beautiful story that saw the two “brothers” from Alghero live a challenge every day to open eight different places in 20 years, between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. , with a parenthesis also in Thailand, in Bangkok. The stars are at home here, from Jack Nicholson to Lionel Richie, from Toby Maguire to Leonardo Di Caprio. Indeed, it often happened the opposite and that they would go to the house of the romantic hero of “Titanic” to cook ravioli and tiramis with Gesuina, the unshakable mother who for decades has been commuting between Alghero and America. In every great story there is also the pain, that of having lost another brother along the way, Roberto, the first of the family to reach Mauro to build the dream. Now his smile on his daughter Zelia’s face and his skill in the kitchen are the legacy he left in the hands of his son Mattia. Another generation of young people (half) from Alghero ready to face the world ….

Two brothers are the new protagonists of the Alghero newspaper: “Alghero in the world” with the stories of many fellow citizens who emigrated to look for a job, learn a new language, forget a love and then maybe find another. The column edited by Giuliana Portas and Sara Alivesi who every Sunday will tell a different life and a different city. It is encouraging to know that they have made it, each with their own path and destination. It is exciting to feel their link with Alghero, through a place or a memory.

Was Los Angeles your first destination?

Sergio: Yes

Mauro: No, I left Alghero to look for a better future, I felt in myself that I had the qualities of an entrepreneur. I left in 1985 for Rome for a few months and then with a dear friend of mine we decided to go to England to look for work. We have been in London for three and a half years working in catering and hospitality, I felt I had found my way but I couldn’t get what I wanted and that’s why I decided to go to America and find the American dream.

How has your life changed after your move?

S: I certainly understood the values ​​of work and what it means to make sacrifices.

M: 15 months after arriving in Hollywood and after working in various restaurants my dream started and I opened my first restaurant, Mauro’s Caf “in one of the most important centers of fashion, cinema and music in Los Angeles, FredSegal Melrose.

The best day of your expat life?

S: When I received the documents to be able to go home after 8 years.

M: My best day was that: opening my first club.

If you hadn’t left what would you have done?

S: Difficult to answer, certainly something beautiful.

M: I don’t know, but I knew there weren’t many opportunities here in Alghero for me. And I knew I wasn’t going to become who I am today.

What would you bring from Los Angeles to Alghero?

S: The possibility of working all year round.

M: To share everything I have learned in my career and not be afraid to try anything to find success.

What would you bring from Alghero to Los Angeles?

S: Our sea.

M: My wonderful Mom, this beautiful sea, these beautiful white beaches.

Have you ever thought of returning to Alghero?

S: Not definitively but I go back every year when work allows me.

M: I come back every year, Alghero always in my heart but I don’t know if I would be able to live there.

An unexpected meeting with a fellow citizen

S: none …

M: nobody but always nice to share experiences even on our return

If you think of Alghero, the first image that comes to mind

S: our food.

M: Our sea and my beautiful family.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years …

S: In Mexico, Baja California.

M: Continue to explore other places in the world.

In the photo: Sergio and Mauro Corbia

