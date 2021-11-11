Mauro Icardi trembles, now the trans Guendalina Rodriguez also appears

“Now I put the videos that he had problems with several women in bed, both with Wanda Nara and China Suarez” writes on social media Guendalina Rodriguez who has been repeating for some time that she has a relationship with Icardi. The woman threatens to post photos, videos and chats and in the past she had claimed that the footballer is a very passionate man. But Wanda denies her by saying that she is doing photomontages. It is not enough to calm the waters.

After all, we were only missing Rodriguez in the complicated Wanda-gate that holds the stage not only in Argentina. It seems that next week Nara is expected for an interview in front of the cameras and who knows what she will say. Meanwhile, it is clear that the reconciliation between Icardi and his wife not only did not take place, but more and more spicy details appear day by day.

And there are already those who do the accounts in the pocket of the footballer, whose manager is Wanda, who is also the 100% owner of the company that owns the “MI9” brand of Icardi and “Wan Collection” (clothing and cosmetics). Between companies, cars (7 luxury ones in the family garage) and houses (5 of which two apartments in Milan and a villa on Lake Como) an assets of 60 million euros are estimated.

