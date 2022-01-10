MavaChou, the suicidal influencer after months of online insults and threats following the separation

The insults had rained down on the 32-year-old French from former fans who had begun to take sides between the two ex. An investigation into his death for instigating suicide.

Insults and accusations of all kinds, including those that compared her to pedophiles, but also threats of all kinds, including those of death, is what she was forced to endure for months at a time. youtuber and influencer MavaChou, before suicide last December 22 at his home in France. On his death now the Epinal prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation who tries to understand if behind the desperate gesture there may be precisely these continuous harassment that had become almost systematic. The crime hypothesis is that of “instigation to suicide through virtual harassment”, the same harassment that Maeva Frossard, the real name of the 32-year-old known to her followers as MavaChou, had told in public in an interview a few days before her death.

The 32-year-old mother of 4 had confided that harassment, threats and insults began after the breakup with her ex-husband and father of the children, the same man with whom she had opened her youtube channel and with whom she had initially become known. The insults, especially on Twitter, had rained down on her from the ex-fans of the couple who had started to take sides each for one of the two. Over the months the hatred only increased, to the point that it sometimes received up to a thousand messages a day. According to Le Parisien, things got worse when some people even invaded her private sphere and started spying on her at home or calling children to school. MavaChou had admitted that the situation had already led her to such exasperation that she had to resort to antidepressants after having already attempted suicide. “I came to want to stop living”, he explained during the interview, saying that he also presented several complaints but without success.

“It was said on social media that Maëva was an abusive mother, that the children had access to porn movies on my computer. We have been likened to pedophiles and your ex-husband never denied these rumors“accused the companion of the 32-year-old, stating that the ex’s words and his version about the breakup would have triggered serial haters.” I started to be afraid when the name of our city was leaked on the internet, the photos of our street are re-published. Any unstable person could come and harm us, “the man added. The ex-husband, who is not under investigation, however, defends himself by stating that he has called his followers to order that he too has been a victim of insults and threats on social networks. “We have both been swept away by the social media storm and both of us were attacked online, as soon as we announced the end of the marriage “the man before the suicide explained in a video