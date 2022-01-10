MavaChou, the suicide of the mother YouTube star overwhelmed by hatred on social media

The latest video is dated December 15th. MavaChou, the star mom of YouTube, with four children and 200 thousand followers, it seems to be no more, she is back Maeva Frossard, she has dark circles, her hair is not combed: «I’m not very well, it has been going on for about two years now. It’s hard to smile when you’re sick, I’m tired of having to justify, that’s all, “she whispers. Then silence, no more posts, videos, likes or hearts. A week later, on December 22nd, it was always via social media, facebook this time, that the news of the death arrived. Her best friend announced it on her profile, “with the family’s agreement”: “Don’t try to find out more, respect your loved ones.” Maeva committed suicide, crushed by a machine that she could no longer control, by a game that had become her job, which ended up coinciding with real life. She was not prepared for the onslaught of the world, at her home in Batilly, in Meurthe-et-Moselle, in eastern France near the German border, and then in the Vosges, in an even more deserted countryside.

THE INQUIRY

The prosecutor has opened an investigation into moral harassment that led to suicide. Everyone could be in the crosshairs, starting with her husband, Adrien Czajczynki, who lived with her the golden years, of the home laughter of a life told live in front of an increasingly numerous audience, but who continued even when to laugh there was not much left, blurting out the separation, the cries of the children, her alleged escapades. Potential molesters are also those, more and more numerous, who over the years have stopped liking and started posting photos of the house where she had gone to live with her new partner, who accused her of not being a good mother. Maeva had to confess in front of the computer camera that «yes, I cheated on my husband». “That at least what happened will change the law and take note that harassment via social media is an act of violence that can lead to death” said Stéphane Giurrana, the lawyer Maeva had turned to when the threats were terrifying . It all started as a joke, in 2015, when Maeva and Adrien were expecting their fourth child. They had launched a vlog, a video blog, almost kidding themselves, of the provincial ferragnez. She talked about the pregnancy, the life of her large family, the shopping, the children’s report cards, her husband who looks like a teddy bear with a red beard.

THE TELEVISION

In 2017 he participated in a popular TV broadcast: it is the consecration, but also the end of the game. Followers, subscribers and friends explode, but the benevolence of comments precipitates: the public begins to make fun of their provincial life, amateur videos without glamor, what was rewarded as a genuine and simple life, is now being punished as existence vulgar and laughable of a couple without qualifications. He is armed to resist, Maeva is not. At the beginning of 2020 they separate, and the dirty clothes are washed in public. Opposing factions are formed, many are against her. They attack the wife, the mother. Anonymous phone calls arrive at the children’s school. Then the photos begin: her house, a car parked in front of the door indicated as that of her lover. They are unleashed when the ex-husband Adrien insinuates, again via post, that he had to take the children with him because “bad things happen” at their mother’s house. Today there are those who have made amends, like Audrey, 45, who admitted to Parisien: «I recognize that I have left messages that could have hurt. And also judgments that I shouldn’t have allowed myself, about raising children, for example. I didn’t realize that behind those profiles, there were real people ». But most of the followers have disappeared, deleted the profiles, the comments, the hatred. Only the likes and hearts remained.