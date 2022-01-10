MavaChou, the youtuber mother who committed suicide after the separation – Corriere.it

from Stefano Montefiori

For years she and her husband talked about their life with their four children, also dispensing advice for purchases but when they broke up, all hell broke loose.

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT PARIS For years MavaChou and her husband Adrien have been sharing their private life on YouTube, without sparing the followers details on the four children and the fifth child, lost during pregnancy, who is always with us because he looks at us from the sky. Chronicle of a wedding but also advice for purchases, from furniture to the best connected bracelet to measure physical activity. After years of married life exhibited online, the separation between MavaChou and Adrien brought down everything, business and personal lives, which had never been distinct spheres.

Both have posted videos of accusations against the ex, particularly evoking child abuse. Fans have lined up for one or the other, and the woman, who explained that she was at the origin of the choice to separate, received the most serious insults and threats. On December 22, MavaChou killed herself at the age of 32. Epinal’s prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation against unknown persons for moral harassment that led to suicide.

A few days before killing herself, on December 7, the woman appeared on TV in the popular Sept huit show to talk about the hundreds of hate messages she received every day. an uncontrollable wave. And indelible. The hate comments under my videos will be impossible to delete. Anyone looking for my name on the Internet will always end up on these waves of contempt. disgusting, I have no other words, sorry. Mava Frossard (this was her real name) had separated from her husband Adrien in 2020, and at the beginning the sort of reality show on YouTube moved on, with Mava and Adrien ready to appear together again in video to update fans on their new love affairs with other partners.

If Mava stopped talking about her ex-husband at some point, he continued until the February 2021 episode, when she posted on Instagram a story in which he accused Mava of mistreating their children. it was horrible to receive such an accusation – the woman said during the TV show -, and I told myself that the best answer was to ignore it, it was so absurd, but instead for some people not reacting is equivalent to admitting. Yet my children are still with me today, because justice checks showed that those allegations were false.

The ex-husband is not investigated, and considers himself a victim of Mava’s fans: We were both overwhelmed by the cyclone of social media – he said before the ex-wife’s suicide -. We lost control of what was happening. But we both got attacked online, as soon as we announced the end of the marriage.