Maverick’ brings back Val Kilmer with the most precious tribute possible

ATTENTION: This article contains plot details for Top Gun: Maverick.

Tom Cruise brings back one of his great classics from the 80s. 36 years after the premiere of the original film, top gun returns to our screens with a nostalgic sequel that brings to our days everything that worked so well in 1986, which also includes the return of important members of its original cast. Although the absence of characters like Kelly McGillis is notorious, it is very exciting to see Cruise take to the skies again and venture into heart-stopping combat and acrobatics as if time had not passed, although it is more exciting to see such a short return. probably like that of Val Kilmerwho stars in what is possibly the most emotional and beautiful sequence of all Top: Gun Maverick.

Tom Cruise as Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. (© 2022 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.)

Kilmer, who reached his peak as an actor in the 1980s, gave life to Tom Kazanskithe character also known as Iceman who emerged as the main antagonist of Maverick, the role of Cruise. It was undoubtedly one of Kilmer’s most remembered roles of those years, both for the actor’s charisma and overwhelming character and for the character’s extreme masculinity and arrogance, which consolidated him as the perfect counterpoint to the protagonist of the story. But no matter how important he was to top gun his return to the sequel under the same approach as before was totally unlikely.

First, because, unlike Tom Cruise, The actor has long since left behind his image of handsome Hollywood charismatic. For more than a decade he has been immersed in many low-esteem productions that have nothing to do with those years in which he starred in films of the stature of Willow, Death Strikes Twice, The Doors, Tombstone either batmanforever. But, beyond the fact that in recent years we have even seen him touch the series B, Kilmer traverses one of the most difficult moments of his life for health problems.

In 2015, when he was in the middle of a US tour with his Citizen Twain stand-up show, was diagnosed with laryngeal cancer. At first he denied the disease, although two years later he came out to confirm the information and media such as The Hollywood Reporter they echoed that, in the healing process where he faced several chemotherapy sessions and two tracheotomies, he lost his voice and had to start communicating with an electric larynx installed in his trachea.

Without a doubt, this was a setback for Kilmer and almost completely closed the doors to continue acting. And I say almost because, although there were many doubts about it and his character was not even shown in the trailers, in Top Gun: Maverick He has been given the opportunity to return through the front door. It was impossible to see Iceman again playing the role he had in the 1986 film, but the team behind the sequel to top gun I know He has managed them to honor the legacy of the character, admire the figure of Val Kilmer and give him a precious opportunity to shine on screen with a tribute that is pure affection and emotion..

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 18: Actor Val Kilmer attends the 2019 annual Thespians Go Hollywood Gala at Avalon Hollywood on November 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Although the character plays an important role in the plot through various text messages he sends to Maverick, Kilmer’s screen presence is limited to a single scene. Nevertheless, everything in it is enough to give the actor the respect and admiration he deserves. It would be necessary to start by mentioning the path that is traveled to reach that moment, a plot line that throws overboard the rivalries of the past between Iceman and Tom Cruise’s character, highlights the good friendship and camaraderie that they keep today and that advances the good fate of Kilmer’s role as Admiral.

This previous emotion, which takes up and gives an even happier ending to one of the plots of the past, plays an important role so that we arrive with feelings on the surface of the reunion between Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. That’s when they tell us that Iceman, like Kilmer in real life, has throat cancer and cannot speak., attending a scene where he must communicate with Maverick through the use of a computer. Iceman, aware that his time is running out, tries to recall his past battles and advise Cruise’s character on the difficult mission he must face. And you don’t have to be very perceptive to realize all the implications that have been tried to capture at this time.

Just as Iceman’s time is limited due to his cancer, the team at Top Gun: Maverickaware that Val Kilmer’s time as a star of major Hollywood productions has come to an end as a result of his loss of voice, they have given him this opportunity to shine on screen in a great blocksbuster, reminding us of his legacy by recovering one of its most mythical characters and bring to mind that, although life has not been kind to him in recent years, he was one of the great figures of the cinema of the 80s and 90s. And with the character of homage implicit in the scene, with the emotion that is perceived in Kilmer’s looks at the camera and the final closure to his story that follows, it is impossible not to end up shedding at least a few tears.

Assessing Kilmer’s situation, they could have completely ignored the character, as they have done with Kelly McGillis. But it has not been the case. Instead they have given us this tribute that It could be classified as the most precious, emotional and affectionate farewell that could be had towards one of the great figures of Hollywood. We do not know if at some point he will be able to act again facing the limitations that cancer has imposed on him, but what is certain is that he will feel eternally grateful for having had this opportunity to shine again in style. on the big screen.

