Maverick is Tom Cruise’s best debut

Incredible as it may seem, Tom Cruise had never debuted with more than 9 figures in the US, nor did he have in his history a premiere that started with close to $250 million dollars (MDD) globally. He finally got it with a spectacular sequel to a rather lame original movie, which came 36 years later. Top Gun: Maverick debuted in 62 global markets with $248 million dollars (until Sunday), and that in the US started with $151 million dollars, if the numbers of the Monday holiday are counted ($124 until Sunday).

Beyond its quality as a film top gun (1986) was a money machine: it added $357 million globally and was the highest grossing film of its year, although a series of factors (unrelated to the film industry) meant that it did not have a sequel.

On this occasion, the 2022 sequel added $124 million dollars in overseas markets (28% higher than Mission Impossible: Fallout) and was Tom Cruise’s best debut in 32 markets where it opened, and in 18 it was the best opening in Paramount history. In fact, it’s the second biggest weekly debut for a live-action movie from the distributor, behind only Transformers: Age of Extinction.

Its best debuts were in the UK ($19.4), France ($11.7) and Australia ($10.7), in which it posted all-time highs for both Cruise and Paramount. Behind are Japan ($9.7), Germany ($6.5), Brazil ($5.3), Mexico ($4.6), Italy ($4.0), Hong Kong ($2.9), and Taiwan ($2.7).

On just 350 IMAX screens in international territories, Maverick added $10.4 million, that is, 8.4% of its weekly total. The sequel will still debut next week in markets like Ukraine (where some theaters in the western part of the territory have reopened) and then hit South Korea (a highly lucrative market) on June 23.

In U.S.A, Top Gun: Maverick It is estimated that it will debut with $151 million dollars and 11.1 million tickets sold if the box office for this Monday, May 30 is considered (because it is the Memorial Day holiday) and $124 million if the traditional weekend from Friday to Sunday is considered. In any case, it was very close to exceeding the $153 million Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, that set that record on Memorial Day 2007. For producer Jerry Bruckheimer, it’s the second-biggest debut of his career, behind Pirates of the Caribbean: Death Chest (2006), with $135.6 million.

Unlike Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Y batmanthe demographics of Top Gun: Maverick they target more towards ‘white men’. By gender, 58% of its audience are men. By age, 45% are under 35 (that is, many did not go to see a sequel) and by ethnicity, 66% are Caucasian, just 16% Latino and Hispanic, 7% African American, and 7% Asian.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

This Monday, the 28th MCU movie will exceed $500 million dollars in overseas markets (it is still at 50), since until Sunday it totaled $497.9 million dollars. Its top territories are South Korea ($48.3), the United Kingdom ($46.5), Mexico ($38.5), Brazil ($31.3), and Australia ($24.7).

Adding its numbers from the US, where it is already the highest grossing film of 2022 ($375.4 million, surpassing batman) its international total advances to $868.6 million, which guarantees that it will be the 2nd film of the Covid-Era to reach $900 million.

Two days before arriving at HBO Max, the third installment of the saga has exceeded $300 million in overseas markets. If we add what was collected in the US ($94.7 million, with a view to not crossing the 9 digits), we have $394.7 million. It is surprising that he will not make even half of what he raised at the time Fantastic Beasts and where to find them ($811.7 million global).

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

The project was cooked up before Disney bought Fox, and was always thought of as a niche movie. And so it was: 1.1 million people watched Bob in his debut, bringing in $12.6 million in its first three days. Adding another 9 overseas markets ($0.7 million) his global debut was around $13.3 million.

Over the course of the week, it will exceed the numbers of Turbo Y The cat with boots, Well, until this Monday $82.8 million. In 71 international territories it already reaches $116.1 million dollars, for a global total of $197.5 million dollars. It will receive June with $200 million global and could still reach $250 million global.

Other films in international markets

·Sonic 2: The Movie. The blue hedgehog reached $200 million overseas this Monday (until yesterday it totaled $199.8 million). If we add the US ($185.1 million), it is $384.9 million globally.

·TheBatman. The delivery of the batman has exceeded $400 million overseas, and when adding its box office in the US ($370.0 million), it advances to $770.2 million globally.

·The Roundup. The new South Korean hit added $17.3 million this week for a total of $47.2 million in just 10 days.

·downton abbey: A new age. The second movie of the TV series had a sharp drop in the US (totaling $28.4 million dollars) and at a global level it accumulates $68.9 million dollars.

·The lost City. Sandra Bullock recorded a new film with more than $100 million in the US. Yes: I paint decades with this brand. Globally it advanced to $180.9 million.

Top 10. Global Box Office

Weekend 21. From May 27 to 29, 2022

Top Gun Maverick $248,000,000 (63) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness $39,300,000 (50) The Roundup $17,522,000 (5) The Bob’s Burgers Movie $13,300,000 (9) the bad boys $10,403,000 (71) Downton Abbey: A New Age $8,061,000 (54) Sonic 2: The Movie $6,420,000 (56) Everything everywhere at the same time $4,158,345 (18) Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets $3,805,000 (77) The lost City $3,395,000 (43)

Everything everywhere at the same time

In the US, it continued to widen its gap as A24’s biggest hit of all time, advancing to $57.5 million (counting Memorial Day). When you add in overseas territories ($15.6 million), your global total goes to $73 million. With this, it is already very close to being the biggest global success of A24, a list led by hereditary ($81.2 million) and Lady Bird ($78.9 million).