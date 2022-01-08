Maverick, Tom Cruise and his recruits in the new photo from the movie!

After the first behind-the-scenes images of Top Gun 2 arrived last May, we can finally take a look at a frame from the film. In a new photoIndeed, we see Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) with his new recruits. You will find the image at the bottom of the article.

In the sequel to the ’86 film, Pete has now reached more than thirty years of service, and is one of the best aviators in the Navy. The character played by Tom Cruise will have to train a new group of cadet aspiring pilots on a very dangerous mission, thus finding himself facing an uncertain future while facing some ghosts of the past.

As we see in the image published by USA Today, Maverick hasn’t changed, and he proudly poses next to a jet with his recruits. Among these we recognize the character of Hangman who will give the face of Glen Powell, Rooster played by Miles Teller and Phoenix in which we will see Monica Barbaro. In the film there will also be other actors, not present in the photo: Jennifer Connelly, Anthony Edwards, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman, Jay Ellis and Danny Ramirez.

Are you ready to see Tom Cruise as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell again? You will have to wait a little longer, because the film will arrive in theaters on May 27, 2022. But the wait will not be the same for everyone, because a lucky group of people from the Ohio State Band has already seen Top Gun: Maverick!