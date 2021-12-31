Maverick, Tom Cruise gives the film preview to the Ohio State Band

Fans have been waiting for the sequel to Top Gun but unfortunately they will have to wait a little longer due to the pandemic. Not all of them, however, a lucky group of people got to see the film in advance or the Ohio State University marching band that caught Tom Cruise’s attention with a Top Gun themed show.

“Our band got a huge surprise this morning from @TomCruise! Thanks for the t-shirts and the film showing, Tom, and we’re so thrilled that you enjoyed our @TopGunMovie halftime show! # GoBucks✈️ “, tweeted the @TBDBITL profile as you can see at the bottom of the news. “Here’s our @TopGunMovie halftime show, for those of you who missed it the first time”, they added later, with the video of the half-time performance of a football game.

In the sequel Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise) will face an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick will have to confront his deepest fears and a mission that may require extreme sacrifice. You can check out a behind-the-scenes image of Top Gun: Maverick and the description of the first few minutes of Top Gun: Maverick which was originally scheduled for release on July 12, 2019. Top Gun: Maverick will arrive on the big screen on May 27, 2022.