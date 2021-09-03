Maverick Tom Cruise postponed postponed films

The theatrical release of the films has been postponed Mission Impossible: 7, Top Gun: Maverick from Tom Cruise, Jackass Forever And Ghostbusters: Legacy

Paramount has postponed the release of Mission Impossible: 7 And Top Gun: Maverick

The coronavirus returns to scare one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic: the cinema. There Paramount Pictures has postponed the release of two highly anticipated films, Top Gun: Maverick And Mission: Impossible 7. The sequel to Top Gun, whose release date was scheduled for November 19 of this year, will arrive in theaters on May 27 of next year, the day in which the release date of the seventh chapter of Mission: Impossible which was postponed to September 30, 2022.

The news, as disconcerting as it is, is not too surprising. The two films represent a large chunk of the revenues of the Paramount. Only the saga of Mission: Impossible grossed $ 3.57 billion worldwide, with the latest chapter, Mission Impossible: Fallout, which totaled $ 791.7 million. The Studios hope in the future to take advantage of a reduction in restrictions and an increase in viewer confidence that will allow theaters to fill up completely.

As reported by Variety, a study conducted by National Research Group (NRG) can further clarify Paramount’s decision. According to the data collected, only 67% of repeat viewers, 11 points less than in July, find the current cinematic experience comforting. As for families, only 58% of parents, the lowest number since the end of April, positively rate the experience in the cinemas. These figures are sobering and that can only be taken into consideration by the most important film companies in the world.

The other postponed films: Jackass Forever And Ghostbusters: Legacy

Mission: Impossible 7 And Top Gun: Maverick they are not the only two films whose release date has been postponed. Jackass Forever, which was due to debut on February 4 next year, has been postponed to October 22. Fortunately, to the delight of fans of Ghostbusters, the new chapter of the Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters: Legacy, was postponed by a week, from 11 November to 19 of the same month.

The films coming out of 2021

Despite these painful delays, cinemas are ready to welcome many interesting films in the last months of this year. On October 8 it will be the turn of No Time to Die, the last chapter of James Bond starring Daniel Craig. One week later Tom Hardy And Woody Harrelson they will fight in Venom: Carnage’s Fury. November will be the month of Marvel, with the long-awaited Eternals by the Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao. On December 10, the return of Steven Spielberg with the adaptation of West Side Story and on the 22nd of the same month it will be the turn of The Matrix Resurrections.