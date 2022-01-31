Maverick, Tom Cruise presents a new preview from the film with unpublished images

On the occasion of the AFC Championship final, as a sort of intro to the football game, Tom Cruise introduced the two challenging teams by also presenting some unpublished sequences taken from Top Gun: Maverickthe highly anticipated sequel to the ’80s cult film that will see him return as US Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

In the video we therefore see the most exciting images of the American football championship alternating with regard to the two challenging teams, Kansas City Chiefs against Cincinnati Bengals, in the challenge that determined which of the two teams will go to the Super Bowl, with images from Top Gun: Maverick with which Cruise returns in the iconic role of the US Navy pilot 28 years after the first time in the Tony Scott film that marked a generation.

In the sequel to the ’86 film, Pete has now reached more than thirty years of service, and is one of the best aviators in the Navy. The character played by Tom Cruise will have to train a new group of cadet aspiring pilots on a very dangerous mission, thus finding himself facing an uncertain future while facing some ghosts of the past. In the film there will also be other actors, not present in the photo: Jennifer Connelly, Anthony Edwards, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman, Jay Ellis and Danny Ramirez.

Postponed several times in cinemas due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Top Gun: Maverick release date is set for May 27, 2022 and should prove to be the definitive one, as Paramount moved Mission Impossible 7 to 2023 and Mission: Impossible 8 to 2024 in order not to hinder this other film, always with Cruise as the absolute protagonist.

What are your expectations for the film? Let us know in the comments. Meanwhile, Cruise explained why he really wanted Val Kilmer in Top Gun Maverick.