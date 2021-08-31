Maverick, Tom Cruise wanted at all costs that Val Kilmer was there too

During the last CinemaCon The trailer for Top Gun: Maverick was unveiled, and they were shown the first 13 minutes of the sequel. The film with Tom Cruise will arrive at the cinema on November 18. Among the returns there will also be that of Iceman, strongly desired by Cruise.

As admitted by Val Kilmer in his memoir, “I’m Your Huckleberry,” the producers of Top Gun: Maverick hadn’t asked for his participation at first. “They called him Top Gun: Maverick. Well, Tom was Maverick, but there Nemesis Maverick’s was Iceman. The two went together like salt and pepper, “Kilmer wrote.” But in the end it didn’t matter who the producers Not had contacted me. As the Temptations sang in the heyday of soul, ‘I’m not that proud of beg‘”But his colleague, Cruise, would have come to his aid.

The manufacturer Jerry Bruckheimer he stated that Tom really wanted Kilmer’s participation in the film at all costs. “He said, ‘we have to to have Val, we must have it again. It has to be in the movie. We all wanted him, but Tom really was adamant that if he did another Top Gun, Val would have to be there. “And so it will indeed be.

Loading... Advertisements

The producer also praised the qualities of Iceman’s performer, calling him a good actor He is a good person. “We had a great time on the first movie, and we wanted to rebuild the whole gang. “Bruckheimer called the reunion exciting, and said that even though it took a while, they finally made it.

Top Gun marked an era, and to testify it are the real pilots present on the set who thanked those who gave life to the film, calling it inspiration. Now, the fans are ready to embrace the protagonists again. In the meantime, however, they still have to settle for a few photos from the set and the trailer.