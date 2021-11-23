Mavys Alvarez Rego accuses Maradona: “He drugged and raped me”

Mavys Alvarez Rego, 37-year-old Cuban, a former lover of Diego Armando Maradona, released shocking sentences as part of the criminal investigation into the causes of the end of the former “Pibe de Oro”, of which she was the lover in Cuba from 2000 (when she was sixteen) until 2005.

Maradona, shocking revelation: “Diego buried without his heart” November 22, 2021





“I thought about suicide”

“It is hard to be in his country, to see that he is everywhere, and that he is an idol, and at the same time to feel within oneself that you have a very bad memory of him as a person”, says the woman, now 37, in a very crowded press conference escorted by his lawyers Gaston Marano and Marcela Carmen Scotti. The accusations are very heavy: “In that period I finished being a girl, and I had to forge ahead in life. Suddenly I became a woman and they stole my innocence. I was 16 and I was already drinking and taking drugs. Diego conquered me with phrases and flowers – he said again -, then after a few months he began to change everything and I loved him and at the same time I hated him. I came to think about suicide “.

Maradona, the former lawyer: “Terribly treated, they made his heart burst” October 26, 2021





“He drugged and raped me”

After reiterating that “he was constantly offering me cocaine”, the woman accused the former champion of forcing her to have sex against her will. “Once my mother knocked on the door – she said visibly upset – but Diego did not let her in, he put his hand on my mouth and raped me”. After other alleged episodes of violence, Mavys told of when Maradona took her from Havana to Buenos Aires, thanks to a special permit from the Cuban government, to have her undergo surgery to enlarge her breasts “because he liked them big”. and the painful post-operative course “without adequate assistance”. Phrases that will inevitably lead to discussion.