Max Biaggi has a request after the party for Valentino Rossi

November 15, 2021

Max Biaggi expects other celebrations

Max Biaggi was a guest of Non Stop News on RTL 102.5. And, of course, he also talked about Valentino Rossi.

“It was the last Grand Prix after more than 20 years that had accustomed us to beautiful races, championships and more – he said -. When a person who has done a lot in this sport retires, it is normal for him to leave a huge chasm and ‘affection is total for everyone. We have seen many celebrations, not only in Valencia, but in various stages during this year everyone wanted to remember it a bit, it was beautiful and exciting to see it “.

“It must be said that MotoGP is a very unique sport, where in the end the riders, the actors of this stage are lonely people called to give their best and challenge each other on the track – added the Roman -. Behind there is a ‘crazy organization made up of teams, sponsors, people, professionals, but in the end it is always a bit alone to fight for the top step. But it was a due gratification: I would like to see something similar again for some other champion who in 10/15 years will make another part of motorcycle history “.