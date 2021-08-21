News

Max Gazzè, energy and poetry at the Parco della Musica in Cagliari – Sardinia

The singer-songwriter conquers the public with his live

Even in Cagliari the spotlights are turned on the music stars. To give the last night to this glimpse of midsummer live was Max Gazzè. The multifaceted artist, refined singer-songwriter, with his irreverent and ironic, intimate and poetic soul and his engaging energy seduced the audience of the Arena del Parco della Musica. A true alchemy of sounds, between electro-pop colors, progressive rock, references to punk and new wave. Limited places, anti Covid regulations, Green pass control: everything was done safely.

A success announced by the concert of the Roman artist, one of the stages of his “La Matematica dei Rami”, the presentation tour of his new album. Two hours and more of music and poetry, an anthology of songs from yesterday and today between enthralling rhythms, bass lines, cultured and evocative lyrics. And a continuous dialogue with the public who responded with applause and ovations. Between one song and the next, Max Gazzè tells “the perception one feels when landing in Sardinia, this magical island”. And tonight he is expected at the Parco dei Suoni in Riola Sardo, in the province of Oristano.

A show punctuated by the songs of his career and the most recent ones from his latest album. From “Etereo” that opened the live, “Considerando”, then one of his many masterpiece songs like “Our new life”. Again the hit “Vento d’estate”, the refined sweetness of “While sleeping”, the touching and applauded homage to Franco Battiato with the cover of “Another life”. In a magnificent crescendo came “The tale of Adam and Eve”, “Sotto casa”, sung by the audience at the top of their lungs like so many others. Max Gazzè greets Cagliari with a long and acclaimed encore which ends on the enthralling notes of “La vita com’è” and “A music can do”.

An evening of music, words, magic and not without a pinch of controversy. “It was enough to reopen a space taken away from the city without any reason since 2014, to create from nothing a billboard of great events (Gazzè, Ranieri, Mattew Lee Sonos De Memoria) which will go on until October 17 with the return to Cagliari of the European Jazz Expo – says Massimo Palmas of Sardegna Concerti who organized the live – I am sure that the Parco della Musica will allow Cagliari to become one of the great Mediterranean capitals of entertainment “.

