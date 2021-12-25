Max jokes with Perez: “I see a flexible rear wing” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

Max Verstappen And Sergio Perez concluded their first championship as teammates in Red Bull, a season that ended with the enormous satisfaction of having conquered the drivers ‘title with the Dutchman, interrupting Mercedes’ streak of success in at least one of the two rankings. The season was very intense and full of twists, with battles on and off the track. Among those fought by the teams outside the tracks was the one related to flexible wings, with Red Bull that together with several other teams (including Ferrari and Alfa Romeo) had to stiffen their wheels after a quarter of a season. rear wings following more demanding load tests by the FIA ​​set up on the eve of the French Grand Prix.

In Brazil after Qualifying, Max Verstappen tested his rear wing with touch and then that of Lewis Hamilton’s car following suspicions by Adrian Newey about excessive flexibility of the Mercedes rear wing. The new world champion at Interlagos was sanctioned for this behavior under the Parc Fermé regime 50 thousand euro fine. In the video posted on Red Bull’s social channels in which Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen exchanged Christmas gifts, the Mexican driver gave the Dutchman a spyglass. “So you can check the other cars without incurring fines, so you will save money”, the words of Perez with Max who immediately tried it to the cry of “I see a flexible rear wing”, words ‘accompanied’ by the Red Bull assembly that combined these words with the images of a Mercedes rear wing.

Verstappen gave Perez a bottle to fill with tequila and a model of a Honda NSX even though Perez teased the ‘stingy’ Max like this: “You had a nice season, you could also have given me the real one”. Checo, on the other hand, in addition to the telescope, gave Verstappen a box of jokes and the classic combination of mustache + nose + glasses to avoid being recognized while spying on opponents with the telescope. In the end, the most heartfelt gift, that is the photo relating to Mexico with Verstappen behind the Mexican flag together with Perez senior and junior.