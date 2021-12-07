“Max-Lewis, rental karts battle in Jeddah”

The Canadian has stressed the doubt that Formula 1 is turning too much into a “Hollywood show”.

The former driver, now a TV commentator, who in 1997 won one of the most controversial World Championships in history after an accident caused by Michael Schumacher, questioned many of the events that took place during the Jeddah race.

“It wasn’t Formula 1, it was kart rental stuff,” Villeneuve told Motorsport.com. “It was all wrong, so I’m not really sure what to say.”

“It’s hard to stay neutral, it’s hard to comment on what happened in each episode and be perceived as neutral. It’ll always seem like you’ve taken a stand, and that’s when it gets a little too much.”

“Do we want to see sports or just a Hollywood show? If you want a Hollywood show, this time it was amazing. But is this F1? I don’t know. I mean, I think Frank Williams would have turned in his grave today seeing this race.”

“And then when you see the team principals, everyone shouts and puts pressure on the commissioners, it becomes really ridiculous.”

“For the fans perhaps it was fantastic, so the number of spectators will probably increase. This is good for Formula 1, but I find that we are starting to move away from the sport, that’s all. So in the end it depends on whether one is a purist or not.” .

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, do battle at the restart Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

As for the rear-end collision that occurred when Verstappen slowed down to let Hamilton pass, Villeneuve has no doubts that the use of the DRS was a determining variable.

“If someone slows down in front of you, you overtake them. The problem is those stupid DRS lines, which Lewis didn’t want to cross in front of Max.”

“He knew Max was letting him pass. He just didn’t want Max to have the DRS on the next straight, because he was going to pass him, so they both pretended nothing happened.”

Villeneuve also questioned the radio negotiation between the race director, Michael Masi, and the Mercedes and Red Bull teams to establish the starting order after the second red flag.

“Was a deal made? I’ve never heard of it. It’s not in the rules, so I just don’t understand that.”

Villeneuve, who as mentioned in 1997 won the title after resisting an accident triggered by Schumacher in the final race in Jerez, hopes that the weekend in Abu Dhabi can be more peaceful.

“It’s a Red Bull track. But with Lewis’ engine, every track is Lewis’s now. I just hope we have a nice clean race. last race. We already had our Hollywood moments this year. “