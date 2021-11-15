Max not penalized, Masi: “Philosophy of letting them run” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

From 10th place on the grid to final victory: in order to make this comeback, Lewis Hamilton obviously got the better of all the riders in front of him, concluding the work with the final overtaking on Max Verstappen. Before even being able to make the final maneuver on the Dutch rival, however, the two drivers were briefly involved in a contact at the second corner during the 48th of the 71 laps planned: the Dutchman, in an extreme attempt to defend himself from the attack of the British, has in fact significantly widened its trajectory, forcing both pilots to take advantage of the external escape route before returning to the track.

A move that, in addition to infuriating the Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, has further enraged the Austrian manager, and his own driver, for the decision taken by Race Direction: no penalty for Max Verstappen. This in fact, after noticing the episode without putting it under investigation, did not judge the number 33 as responsible for the incident, limiting itself to displaying a black-white flag at the world leader’s address later when he waved on the straight. in an attempt not to concede the wake.

A choice that the race director himself, Michael Masi, he explained at the end of the event, highlighting the philosophy of ‘let-them-race’, that is to let the pilots run: “Both cars have expanded, but none have lost positions”. These are the words of the Australian not shared by Toto Wolff: “Verstappen’s missed penalty is ridiculous, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. In the next race weekends we will be very attentive to every piece of Red Bull that moves or is replaced for safety reasons ” said the Mercedes team principal. Wolff’s suspicions that don’t scare Helmut Marko: “Our car has always been analyzed under a microscope and has always been found to be regular”.