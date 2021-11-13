Max Payne 3, news coming: remastered or Xbox backward compatible version?

Insider Ralph just advised us to stay alert, since next week there may be some news on Max Payne 3, last chapter of the series dedicated to the cursed policeman created by Remedy.

That’s all we know. The insider in fact limited himself to sharing on Twitter an artwork of the game published and developed by Rockstar Games flanked by an extremely concise caption that reads: “next week“.

The veracity of Ralph’s tip obviously has to be proven, but we couldn’t help but throw ourselves into a couple of speculations. The first hypothesis that came to our mind is that of one remastered version of Max Payne 3. Rockstar Games has just released the remake of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas, so it could do the same for the 2012 shooter as well. the addition of Max Payne 3 to Microsoft’s backward compatibility program. Some unconfirmed rumors dating back to last October have suggested the arrival of new Xbox backward compatible games … what if Max Payne 3 is one of them? Which of the two hypotheses is the more plausible, in your opinion?

Update 13 November 2021 – The digital edition of Max Payne 3 for Xbox 360 has just appeared in the Xbox Marketplace in Saudi Arabia, giving rise to the theory that it is coming to the Xbox One and Series X | S backwards compatibility program.