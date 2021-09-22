Max Payne, from videogames to movies through Mark Wahlberg

Remedy Entertainment’s Max Payne video game saga brought this film to life with Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis.

Max Payne (2008) with Mark Wahlberg And Mila Kunis it’s a noir action thriller inspired by the homonymous video game series created by Remedy Entertainment a long time ago. Despite confirming the poor quality of this type of adaptation, Max Payne was a fundamental character for video games at the beginning of the third millennium. We investigate.

Max Payne, the saga of video games for PC and consoles

The first Max Payne it was released between 2001 and 2002 on Windows, Playstation 2 and Xbox: it was a third person action game, with 3D view, in which we controlled an ex-New York policeman struggling with the underworld and a turn of a dangerous drug, the Valkyrie. It moved there vengeance, because his wife and daughter had been killed three years earlier by criminals under the influence of the drug. The peculiarity of the game was in its contamination of multiple means, from graphic novel for the comic-style cutscenes, at the cinema of John Woo in game mechanics: the bullet time had become popular later Matrix in 1999, and now the player actually had a chance to slow down the action to better manage firefights. The artistic direction, from light to the use of colors, inflated stereotypes beyond belief noir, with a light self-irony, which never became a parody.

A gang war was the basis of the sequel Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne in 2003, also made by Remedies, with Max returning to the police force, while the development ball for the third chapter passed to the Rockstar Games, former editor of the second act and some versions of the first. In Max Payne 3 (2012) The new team removed Max from the United States, recontextualizing him in the underworld ofSouth America, offering the character for the first time on next generation consoles, Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 (as well as on Windows).

Max Payne: The new trailer for the film with Mark Wahlberg

Max Payne, the genesis of the film with Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis

The first attempt to set up a film on Max Payne dates back to 2001, hot: Collision Entertainment and Dimension Films obtained the film rights on the fly and entrusted the script to the author of The Shield, Shawn Ryan. Nothing came of it and the project was sold in 2005 to 20th Century Fox, who only restarted it in 2007 with director John Moore, filming it in early 2008.

John Moore, then director of Die Hard – A Good Day to Die, he managed to get involved immediately Mark Wahlberg, making sure too Mila Kunis in the shoes of the tough Mona Sax (especially important in the second video game), but also a supporting cast that included Beau Bridges, Kate Burton, Ludacris, Chris O’Donnell and Olga Kurylenko, in its second videogame adaptation later Hitman. Although the film was produced in 35mm film (digital would only be established in Hollywood after 2010), Moore used a special digital camera, capable of shooting at 1,000 frames per second, to make three sequences in the bullet time that fans would have demanded.

In spite of the harsh criticism even from the same video game fans, Max Payne managed to recover the budget $ 35 million in the box office, bringing home 86 million worldwide. Meanwhile Wahlberg, who had never touched the video game because he feared becoming “addicted” to it, had obtained a double nomination for the Razzie as worst actor, for And the day came and Max Payne.

Max Payne, some curiosities about the feature film

Before the release it was planned to make a sequel to Max Payne, as the after-credits scene suggested, but 20th Century Fox did not find the film’s financial results profitable enough to justify it. Perhaps part of the tepid reception at the box office was due to the uncertainty of its location at the censorship: although Moore had previously shot a couple of the more violent sequences in two different ways, a less bloody one for the PG-13, however the film risked the ban on minors “R – Restricted“in its more controlled version, so much so that Moore was forced to go back to editing to polish a few things and get the PG-13 Fox wanted. Toronto, trying to limit as much as possible the use of green screens to favor the identification of the actors.