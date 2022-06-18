Max Pezzali and the time Angelina Jolie was rejected for her movie Jolly Blu: here’s what happened

Directed by Stefano Salvati, the film Jolly Bluereleased in 1998, traces some songs of the 883 band Max Pezzali, which depopulated during the nineties. The title of the film comes from the place where the scenes are mainly set: a typical village bar, where Max and his friends meet every day. Baldo, the owner and bartender of the restaurant, is overwhelmed with debts and initially seems obliged to go out of business. Then the boys decide to give him a hand. How? Through a party-concert to raise some money so as to help the exhibitor friend.

Jolly Blu: the film by Max Pezzali who said no to Angelina Jolie

It was 1996 when construction began. Jolly Blue would have seen Max Pezzali protagonist and counted on two other prominent names: Claudio Cecchetto in the role of producer, and Stefano Salvati, in those of director. All of a sudden during the auditions a beautiful girl showed up destined to do great things: Angelina Jolie! She then she was unknown in the mainstream industry and the director did not recruit her as he believed her far too sensual.

It was precisely to reveal it Save yourself, at the time a very popular name in the States. The director said that he had already directed her in his debut in front of the camera for the video clip of High Tide by Antonello Venditti, in 1992. She was very sexy, excessively for the musical film of 883. In hindsight he does not regret having chosen Alessia Merzat the time already famous in Italy as a tissue.

The Jolie was brazen, transgressive, while he – Salvati concluded – was looking for a calm personality: the typical girl who can deceive you and then not indulge herself, Merz for example. She too confirmed the background in an interview with come to me. Although she was not aware of the reason Salvati preferred her to Angelina Jolie!

