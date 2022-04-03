Max Scherzer joins Jacob deGrom among injured

2 Related

PORTST. LUCIE, Fla. — Ace Max Scherzer suffered a hamstring injury and it’s unknown when he’ll be able to pitch, another frustrating blow to a New York Mets rotation that looked brilliant and now looks frail.

A day after the Mets reported that Jacob deGrom will miss significant time with a shoulder injury, Scherzer was ruled out of Saturday’s scheduled start in a simulated game.

With just five days to go before the Mets open their season at the Washington Nationals, Scherzer said he wasn’t sure about immediate plans. The three-time Cy Young Award winner said he doesn’t expect the problems with his right thigh to be long-term.

“I don’t know,” Scherzer said when asked when he would pitch again. “I’ve had these little hamstring injuries before. They leave in days. I’ve been lucky enough not to suffer any serious hamstring injuries, just a few minor scares.”

“I think this will be the same. For me, it will just be a matter of going day by day… But when you deal with this you never know”.

Mets manager Buck Showalter said he would listen to the 37-year-old right-hander’s comments, but added that he still sees Scherzer as an option to start the opener against his former Washington teammates.

“If you look at the days, the breaks and what we have, I do consider it, but I don’t commit to it,” Showalter said.

The Mets signed Scherzer to a three-year, $130 million contract as a free agent. With that, the first part of his rotation looked fearsome.

But news that deGrom won’t pitch for even four weeks hit those expectations.

There is no timetable for deGrom’s return. In addition to the time he won’t pitch, the two-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher would require at least a month before he’s ready to pitch in the majors.

And that would be in the best case scenario. He missed the entire second half of last season with an elbow injury.

Chris Bassitt, an All-Star who was acquired last month in a trade with the Oakland Athletics, is scheduled to pitch in the Grapefruit League this Sunday. Venezuelan Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker would complete the rotation.

“Just because something doesn’t happen in the first game of the season, I’m not going to think it’s all wrong, just because of one or two spots,” Showalter said.

“We have options to take different courses if we want. I told those three guys to continue on the same path.”