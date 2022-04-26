Max Scherzer praises Miguel Cabrera
During a recent interview in English with MLB.com Held at Citi Field, All-Star pitcher Max Scherzer answered questions on everything from analytics to some of the names he respects most in baseball.
The new ace of the New York Mets, who on Monday threw a 10 strikeout gem against the Cardinals, he had this to say about Miguel Cabrera, a new member of the 3,000-hit club.
“He’s the best right-handed hitter in history,” Scherzer said. “His ability to do it all at the plate, to be able to hit every part of the field with power, to understand what the pitcher wants to do with you. He is capable of driving in runs, giving up hits and most importantly being able to play through injuries.”
Scherzer, who played with Cabrera on the Tigers from 2010-14, placed particular emphasis on the 39-year-old slugger’s ability to play through pain.
“I think people don’t give Miggy enough credit for what he did for Detroit and for our clubhouse there,” he said. “He kept playing while he was dealing with devastating injuries, just to stay on the field and try to help us win. Many do not give the importance that he deserves to the fact of getting shriveled and going out to play. He did that.”
Another quality of Cabrera that caught Scherzer’s attention was his constant desire to improve.
“That desire to be a great player, not only when he had that season where he won the Triple Crown, but the year after that he had an even better season. I never saw anything like this before,” Scherzer recalled. “Being a part of that was really impressive: Seeing the best hitter on the planet getting better. That shows you that there are no limits. The limits are only in your head.