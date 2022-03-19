Max Verstappen dominates P2 at the Bahrain GP

The Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), last world champion, was the fastest this Friday in the second free practice for the Bahrain Grand Prixthe first of Formula One World Championshipwhich is disputed in the circuit of sakhir, on the outskirts of Manama, the capital of the aforementioned Arabian kingdom; where the spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine) set the third and fifth times, respectively; and the mexican Sergio Perez (Red Bull), the seventh.

In his best lap, Verstappen covered the 5,412 meters of the Bahraini track on a soft tire in one minute, 31 seconds and 936 hundredths, 87 less than the Monegasque charles leclerc and with a 584 advantage over the Spanish Carlos Sainzthe two pilots of ferrariwho also achieved their times with the soft tires.

The free workouts will be completed this Saturday, hours before the qualifying that will order the starting grid for the Sunday race, scheduled for 57 laps to complete a journey of 308.2 kilometers.

Pierre Gasly, the best in P1

The French Pierre Gasley (AlphaTauri) set the fastest time in the first free practice session of the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first round of the Formula 1 World Championship from 2022on Friday at sakhir circuit (5,412 km).

With a time of 1 minute 34 seconds and 193 thousandths, gasly was imposed on the ferrari of the Monegasque Charles Leclerc and the Spanish Carlos Sainz Jr.favorites, at 364 and 418 thousandths of the French respectively.

The British George Russellnew to Mercedes, and the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), reigning champion, completed the Top 5 at 436 and 549 thousandths behind the leader.

The session was interrupted by a red flag for 15 minutes, when one of the new panels on the flank of the Alpine from french Stephen Ocon It disintegrated, on its first use.

finn Valteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) did not complete any lapsapparently after an engine problem.