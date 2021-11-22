Max Verstappen? “He has no chance”, goodbye World Cup? The latest bomb in the circus, enjoys Lewis Hamilton – Libero Quotidiano





“Max Verstappen? He shows us when he is good and gives everything on the track, but under normal circumstances against Lewis Hamilton has no chance “. Signed: Ralf Schumacher, which has already ruled who will be the winner of the 2021 World Championship at the end of the two GPs of Jeddah and Abu Dhabi that will close the F1 season. Uncle of Mick Schumacher and brother of the unforgettable Michael, former Williams and Toyota driver, added: “We have also seen here that the Mercedes is quite fast, and he does not need to go beyond regulation as Red Bull suspects – adds the German -. Either way, I don’t take it for granted that any team willfully disobey the rules. If you do that, you take the risk of exploring very gray areas, and something can always go wrong ”. The reference goes to the latest controversy over Mercedes’ disputed Milton Keynes Drs.





The Losail race: too much Lewis for Verstappen

In the meantime, after the victory in Qatar, Hamilton made a strong comeback under Max Verstappen, now with only eight points clear of the Englishman with two races to go. Almost nothing, and in two weeks there is the race in Saudi Arabia, on the unprecedented circuit of Jeddah, this year for the first time in the World Championship like that of Losail, where we have just raced. With a super start, the Dutchman managed to recover from the penalty he suffered on Sunday morning – he started seventh, for not having stopped under the yellow flag in the final of qualifying on Saturday – finishing second with the point of the fastest lap.





But that’s not enough, and this Mercedes it seems impregnable, as the race pace times tell us once Verstappen was second behind Hamilton. This is due to the new engine included in the Interlagos GP, with changes to the internal combustion engine. In short, it is a World Cup to be experienced: the appointment is next 5 December.



