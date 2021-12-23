Max Verstappen “in Mercedes”? The day when the history of Formula 1 changes: rumors-earthquake – Libero Quotidiano





Max Verstappen in Mercedes? It could seriously have happened in the past, particularly when the 33 ran in F3, as emerged in the documentary Maximum aired on Dutch TV channels. And to think that this year, in the end, the talent born in 1997 instead put an end to the hegemony of Stuttgart in the Drivers’ classification, winning the title after the German team had done so continuously since 2014. And bringing for the first time on the roof of the the Dutch motor world, so far without a world champion.





When Niki Lauda was found in front of the Red Bull camper …

Exactly when Lewis Hamilton, seven years ago, he opened his winning cycle with the Silver Arrows, the Mercedes he had his eye on the promising Dutch talent with the idea of ​​inserting it in the nursery. The same thought made by Red Bull. The challenge experienced this season on the F1 circuits took place on that occasion in the market. Jos Verstappen, Max’s father, told in the documentary how insistent the court of the German team had been: “Niki Lauda wanted to take Max to a Mercedes. I remember that as soon as we left Red Bull’s camper after a meeting, we found him immediately ahead “.

Milton Keynes’s trump card

In the end, “Red Bull’s trump card was allowing Verstappen to enter Formula 1 immediately.” By giving Max an immediate future in the top class, by skipping the championship in F2, the Austrian team won the match. In 2015, in fact , the Dutch talent made his debut in the top category with Toro Rosso, then in the following season, starting from the Catalan GP, ​​he jumped to Red Bull and the beginning of the long association.



