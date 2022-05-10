Max Verstappen partying all night after victory at the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix

ads

MIAMI — He was a winner on and off the track.

Red Bull Racing Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen celebrated his victory at the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday night at the E11even hot spot.

“He arrived well after midnight,” a source told Page Six exclusively, with another source adding: “[He] I was there with a group of 15 friends and we partied at a table.”

We were also told that Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, Scuderia AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly and McLaren star Lando Norris also turned up at the club to celebrate the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, a second source told us that Tiësto, who was spinning tunes in the DJ booth, was seen hanging out with fellow artists David Guetta, Alesso and Kygo in a “show of support.”

“They were giving each other high fives and dancing together,” the source said, adding that Zedd arrived later in the night.

We also hear that Guetta and Tiësto at one point “funnily” helped make pizza in the club’s kitchen.

The reigning world champion narrowly beat Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on Sunday. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Other notable guests at the club on Sunday night included Travis Kelce, Chantel Jeffries, Logan Paul, Hailee Steinfeld and Sebastian Yatra.

Before arriving at E11even, a Page Six spy spotted the 24-year-old Verstappen celebrating with his friend Martin Garrix at Story Nightclub, where he signed the wall with his signature.

As the Post reported earlier in the day, the reigning world champion narrowly beat Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc after passing him on lap nine of 57.

He had held the lead despite pressure following a late safety car.

The Red Bull Racing star turned up at the club with a group of 15 friends. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

“It was an amazing atmosphere, I had a lot of fun driving,” Verstappen said after his big win on Sunday. “There are some areas of the track that could be improved.”

Several stars were seen walking through the paddock to show their support for Formula 1, including Tom Brady, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Michael Jordan, DJ Khaled, David Beckham, Venus and Serena Williams, Shawn Mendes and Bad Bunny.

