Max Verstappen signed a six-year renewal with Red Bull: “It is the largest contract in the history of Formula 1”

The Formula 1 world champion, Max Verstappen, will remain at Red Bull until at least the end of 2028the team said Thursday after signing a five-year contract extension that will make it in one of the best paid in sport alongside his Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.

The Milton Keynes-based team did not disclose the financial terms of the new deal but the media have valued it in €40-50 million (44-55 million dollars) a year, which would generate an income of between 200 and 250 million of the European Union currency for years to come. Until before stamping his signature, the link with the Dutch expired at the end of 2023.

After the information became official, By Telegraafone of the most recognized media in the Netherlands, defined it as “the largest contract in the history of Formula 1”. At the same time she remarked that she became “the highest earning Dutch athlete in history”.

It should be noted that the Red Bull director himself, Helmut Marko had commented during 2021 that Hamilton’s salary was too expensive for Formula 1 and ruled that the category should introduce a salary cap for drivers.

Verstappen signed a millionaire contract with Red Bull (Reuters)

“I really enjoy being a part of the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.so choosing to stay until the 2028 season was an easy decision.” Mad Maxwho will compete alongside Mexican Sergio Czech Pérez this season for the second year in a row.

“I love this team and last year it was just amazing.“Our goal since we came together in 2016 was to win the championship and we have, so now it’s about keeping the number one car in the long term,” he added.

Verstappen, who made his Formula 1 debut with Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso when he was 17 in 2015, got his first crown after beating Hamilton in controversial circumstances at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

Max Verstappen prepares to defend the crown he won last season (Reuters)

The Dutchman, who took his first win on his Red Bull debut in 2016 and has won 20 raceswill now be in a league similar to that of Hamilton, whose current contract with Mercedes, which expires at the end of next season, is reportedly valued at 48 million euros per year.

“Having Max signed with Oracle Red Bull Racing until the end of 2028 is a true statement of intent,” said team principal, Christian Horner. “Our immediate focus is to retain Max’s world championship title, but this agreement also shows that it is part of the long-term planning of the team”.

