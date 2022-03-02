Max Verstappen signs mega-contract with Red Bull for $53 million a year

Max Verstappen has signed a lucrative new contract, worth £40m a year (about $53m), to stay at Red Bull beyond 2023, according to reports.

Clive Rose/Getty Images

After winning the championship last year, Verstappen said he wanted to stay with Red Bull for life. He and the team have now committed to a new deal that will take him beyond his existing contract which ran through the end of 2023.

The deal ends any speculation that the 24-year-old Verstappen could switch teams in the near future, although the prospect of the Dutchman leaving Red Bull has seemed increasingly unlikely in recent seasons.

According to the Daily Mail and Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Verstappen’s deal is worth around 40 million pounds ($53.3 million) and would be for four or five years.

The deal lifts Verstappen to the top of F1’s money list, with British media previously reporting Lewis Hamilton’s contract is worth around £40m a year.

Red Bull recently got a big financial boost from new title sponsor Oracle by signing a five-year, $500 million deal, one of the most lucrative sponsorship deals in sports.