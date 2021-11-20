Max Verstappen summoned by the commissioners for not respecting the double yellow flag – OA Sport

Confusion reigns supreme. The qualifications of the Qatar GP, third to last round of the 2021 F1 World Championship. The Briton on the Losail track Lewis Hamilton he obtained the pole position on Mercedes with a time of 1: 20.827 to precede the Dutchman of Red Bull Max Verstappen and Brackley’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

However, the games may not have closed. We refer to what happened in the last remnants of the time-attack when the French of AlphaTauri Pierre Gasly due to a puncture he stopped along the pit straight and this one imposed on the drivers to slow down due to the exposure of the double yellow flag. But not everyone may have respected it.

Among these is Versatappen, which from its chronological has improved the last sector. The Dutchman and Lando Norris are the racing drivers to have had this improvement, while Bottas and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz are to be evaluated. More striking than done by Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel who slowed down conspicuously. So what will happen?

The novelty is that Max has been summoned by the commissioners to clarify his position. A version that could be the following: the orange would not have lifted his foot when the double yellow flag was displayed on the left because on the right there was the presence of green panels in the pit lane. This could have misled the Red Bull driver. In case of guilt, iThe championship leader could be penalized by 5 positions on the grid and 3 points on the F1 driving license. We’ll see.

Photo: LaPresse