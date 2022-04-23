Max Verstappen takes pole at Imola GP; Czech Perez, seventh

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.22.2022 12:11:27





Max Verstappen managed to finish first in a classification more than injured this friday at Emilia-Romagna Grand Prixwhich will be worth the red bull driver for come out on top of the sprint race this saturday on the Italian track.

The competition, which is taking place in its sprint format, had as a special guest uheavy rain, which caused a bumpy racesame that truncated the impetus of ferrarifirst because Charles Leclerc was surprised by the Dutchman and second why Carlos Sainz starred in an accident which led to a red flag.

On the other hand, the Mexican Checo Pérez will start seventh in the sprint race this Saturdayafter not having one of his best afternoons behind the wheel, even fell far short of Red Bull’s expectations; however, he still has a chance to reverse and help his team.

The second position went to charles leclerc (Ferreri) who was in for a big surprise, when Verstappen recorded his best lap before the last red flagwhich he achieved with great skill.

lando norris took third place, a position from which McLaren will seek to make it big this Saturday in it Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix; fourth place went to Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and the fifth for Fernando Alonso (Alpine).

​