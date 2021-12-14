Max Verstappen will use the number 1 to defend the title

The Red Bull driver was crowned F1 world champion for the first time after overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the last lap to go on to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

This means that Verstappen will now have the opportunity to race the # 1 in his car next season, which in the permanent number system introduced in 2014 is reserved for the world champion, who can use it at his discretion.

Verstappen has always raced with number 33 in F1, but a few weeks ago he anticipated that he would switch to using the 1 next year if he wins the championship.

Now that his title has been confirmed, after the FIA ​​has rejected the two complaints submitted by Mercedes, on Monday the Dutchman reiterated to the media his intention to continue the plan to use the # 1 in 2022.

“Yes, I will use it,” Verstappen said. “How many times can you do that? I don’t know, maybe it could be the only time in my life. I think it’s the best number around, so I’ll definitely put it on the car.”

Vettel was the last F1 driver to use # 1 back in 2014 Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

This means that # 1 will return to the grid for the first time since 2014, when Sebastian Vettel used it in the first year of the new numbering system, being defending champion.

Lewis Hamilton, on the other hand, has always preferred to use his # 44, while the only other world champion of the era of the new system was Nico Rosberg, who hung up his helmet immediately after his triumph.

As for the other numbers, the Alfa Romeo rookie, the Chinese Guanyu Zhou, will use the # 24, while Alexander Albon, who will return to F1 with Williams, will be able to regain possession of the # 23, since not two years have passed since last time he used it at the end of 2020.

Formula 1 2022 – All the numbers of the drivers

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

3. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

4. Lando Norris (McLaren)

5. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

6. Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

9. Nikita Mazepin (Haas)

10. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

11. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

14. Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

16. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

18. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

22. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

23. Alexander Albon (Williams)

24. Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo)

31. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

44. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

47. Mick Schumacher (Haas)

55. Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari)

63. George Russell (Mercedes)

77. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)