Max Verstappen’s luxurious plane valued at 12 million euros

2021 was a year full of fortune for the Dutchman Max Verstappen. Well, in addition to win the championship of the season in Formula 1 after an unusual racethe heritage of the Red Bull driver was estimated at approximately 60 million euros.

At the moment, Mad Max is the highest paid driver in Formula 1 and remains in second place -behind charles leclerc-, although he will seek to conquer the championship again. However, his achievements are not limited to the results obtained in the great circus, then the Dutchman has a luxurious private plane that he uses for his personal transfers.

In 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic broke out, Verstappen allocated 12 million euros of his fortune to acquire the private jetwhich previously belonged to Richard Branson, an English millionaire businessman who created the Virgin Group brand at the age of 20.

LUXURY ON EVERY JOURNEY

The plane in question is a Dassault Falcon-900EX, built in 2008 and has cWith a maximum capacity of 12 people, two seats can form a bed to rest better, a mini bar, a bathroom; all spaces full of luxurious details.

The jet can reach a maximum speed of 892 kilometers per hour. because it has three Honeywell TFE731-60 engines. As for the costs for aircraft maintenance, it is estimated that they are approximately one million euros per year.

In addition to his luxurious plane, Verstappen acquired a collection of top-notch cars, from brands like Aston Martin. An example of this is the Valkyrie model, which was a limited edition of 150 units and which -in December 2021- had a market value of 3.2 million dollars.

Max Verstappen has a contract with the Red Bull team until 2024one of its main sources of wealth, since it generates an increase of 50 million euros as a base, which they can climb to 65 million with bonuses in case of meeting all sports objectives.

In addition to that, Mad Max also receives income from the sponsors that Formula 1 haswhich would make him earn a total of 95 million euros in this 2022 season, which would mean a historical record for a motor racing driver.

