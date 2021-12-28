maxi engagement from abroad, choice already made
Lorenzo Insigne and Napoli are destined to say goodbye. The distance between the parts for the renewal is too evident, no clearings can be seen on the horizon and therefore something concrete begins to move about its future. Now the mind is on post Covid healing, but the thought of its next destination looms.
Will Insigne play in the MLS?
In case of (probable) non-white smoke for the renewal, four Italian teams could come forward and have in fact already tested the ground: Inter, Juventus, Milan and Lazio are on the trail of Insigne, the Rome hypothesis was born in the last few hours. The Nerazzurri had already tried it in the summer with no luck, but there is no lack of competition.
But at the moment the hottest one is the MLS track, the hypothesis that Insigne is going to play in America is gaining momentum: there he would certainly go to sign a millionaire contract, in fact Toronto wants to raise the offer again and is ready to offer him an engagement from 9.5 million per season for five years. Figures that, if confirmed, would be indispensable. The blue captain would stay in Naples and at Fantasy Football until June, then he would go to the United States.
Naples, no renewal for Insigne
Napoli is willing to go so far as to offer Insigne a contract from 4.6 million euros for 5 years, Insigne asks for at least 6, in addition to one 7 million euro bonus at the time of signing as an acknowledgment for not having taken agreements with other companies despite the expiring contract. De Laurentiis does not fit, with Insigne expiring in 2022 and the pharaonic offers that in the meantime arrive for him, destiny now seems to be sealed.