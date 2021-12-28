maxi engagement from abroad, choice already made

Will Insigne play in the MLS?

In case of (probable) non-white smoke for the renewal, four Italian teams could come forward and have in fact already tested the ground: Inter, Juventus, Milan and Lazio are on the trail of Insigne, the Rome hypothesis was born in the last few hours. The Nerazzurri had already tried it in the summer with no luck, but there is no lack of competition.

But at the moment the hottest one is the MLS track, the hypothesis that Insigne is going to play in America is gaining momentum: there he would certainly go to sign a millionaire contract, in fact Toronto wants to raise the offer again and is ready to offer him an engagement from 9.5 million per season for five years. Figures that, if confirmed, would be indispensable. The blue captain would stay in Naples and at Fantasy Football until June, then he would go to the United States.