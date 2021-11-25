Maxi financial seizure of counterfeit cosmetics and perfumes – WATCH THE VIDEO The military intervened in a shed in Lodi, finding about 800 thousand products ready to be sold and falsified labels. Two reported

The financiers of the provincial command of Lodi seized, in an industrial warehouse in the Lodi area, the headquarters of a company operating in the sector of cosmetics and perfumes, over 797,000 cosmetic and perfumery products and labels of well-known brands subject to counterfeiting, as well as a large amount of essential oils.

In particular, the military of Casalpusterlengo started checks and inspections inside the premises used by the company, finding goods bearing counterfeit distinctive signs of well-known cosmetics signatures in quantities equal to over 47,000 cosmetic and perfumery products and about 750,000 labels. adhesives intended to be applied on product bottles, as well as nine barrels containing over 1,400 kilograms of essential oils used in the perfume packaging process.

The owner of the business and the person who managed it were in fact reported for the crimes of Introduction into the State and trade of products with false signs and Fraud against national industries, while the counterfeit goods and products found, whose value sale is estimated at around 820,000 euros, have been seized.

