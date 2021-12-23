Maxi-fine for Unieuro, Monclick, Leroy Merlin and MediaWorld: orders paid, but not delivered

Following numerous reports from consumers and various associations, the AGCM (Competition and Market Authority) on 15 February 2021 had opened 3 investigative proceedings against Unieuro / Monclick, Leroy Merlin Italia and MediaWorld.

Many customers had complained about various problems related to online sales, such as for example orders canceled without notice and delayed or non-delivery of products ordered on the e-commerce sites of these companies.

The AGCM concluded these three proceedings e sanctioned the four companies for a total of 10.9 million euros. In detail, the fines are 4 million for Unieuro; 3.6 million for Mediamarket; 3 million for Leroy Merlin and finally 300 thousand euros for Monclick.

The Antitrust thus sanctioned the four companies, condemned for having put in place, especially in the period of health emergency for Covid-19, some unfair commercial conduct.

Incorrect information and canceled orders, especially during the various lockdowns

In particular, there are two incorrect practices that have been contested: the first concerns the critical issues relating to the moment of the offer of products on the website; the other is the malfunctions recorded after the online purchase.

According to the AGCM, the companies provided incorrect information and misleading on the actual availability of the products sold online, on the prices and the relative delivery times, even going so far as to charge some payments before the actual conclusion of the sales contract.

Numerous incorrect practices were also detected in subsequent moments, when Unieuro / Monclick, Leroy Merlin and MediaWorld unilaterally canceled some orders for products purchased and regularly paid for or they caused delays and various obstacles in relation to the exercise of withdrawal and refund rights.

An extract from the text of the provision against Unieuro / Monclick

In particular, to weigh on the judgment of the Guarantor, there was the fact that these behaviors, detrimental to the rights of consumers, were implemented during the emergency due to the spread of Covid-19.

Precisely in that period, in which containment measures were adopted which resulted in restrictions on freedom of movement, many consumers have had to turn to the online channel, where unfortunately they have not found a service provided in accordance with the law.