maxi-fines risk, the mistake not to commit – Libero Quotidiano

maxi-fines risk, the mistake not to commit

For the payments by debit and credit card everything is about to change: merchants and shops that do not accept them will face heavy fines and penalties. This is what the Recovery decree approved in the Senate established. So, let’s review the provisions for those who refuse to accept electronic payments.

As Il Messaggero explains, the basic fine will be equal to 30 euros plus 4% “of the transaction value for which the acceptance of the payment has been refused. “In the crosshairs of the law, in short, all those who sell goods, products and services and who will not accept digital payments will end up.

The decree points out how the obligation of “acceptance of the payment cards is fulfilled with reference to at least one type of debit card and at least one type of credit card, identified by the trademark of the circuit to which they belong “, the Capitoline newspaper takes stock.

The novelty was not welcomed by traders’ organizations. Confcommercio, in fact, he believes that “focusing asymmetrically on sanctions and sanctions alone does not help the processes of modernization of the payment system, processes which are already in full development. We therefore ask Parliament and the Government for a change of course”.

