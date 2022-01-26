Maxi order for Promotica: agreement with Selex for 7.5 million

Do you want to advertise on this site?

L’Promotica loyalty agency in Brescia will be the sole general contractor to carry out the 2022 national prize catalog of Selex Commercial Group. The order is heavy: the commercial value is over 7.5 millionalmost 10% of the Brescia-based company’s revenues listed on Euronext Growth Milan. But the operation is of strategic importance that goes beyond the purely economic data: with this contract Promotica inaugurates its national collaboration with Selex Gruppo Commerciale, a reality of large-scale distribution that associates 18 companies (among these also the brand Italmark).

The catalog represents a business card and a gateway for large-scale distribution brands and companies that have never interfaced with the listed company in Desenzano. “This is an absolutely significant operation – declares the managing director Diego Toscani -, the trust placed in us by Selex for the realization of the national catalog, which for the first time will be entirely managed by us, makes us proud. We are sure it will take us new visibility and authority in the loyalty landscape. This campaign and the other national operations that we have planned for the next few months confirm us as the main partner for the management of the loyalty activities of the big names in large-scale distribution ».

The Selex group

With 14.5% of the market share, Selex is the second largest in the national retail sector with a network of multi-channel sales points that matters 3,229 units. The group’s brands include other brands such as Famila, A&O, Animali che Passione; Il Gigante, but also Italmark, Family Market, to name the best known. These are realities with different distribution formats: from the nearby supermarket to the hypermarket, from the superstore to the discount store. «In the past we have managed various promotional campaigns for individual brands of the Selex group – declares Diego Toscani -. But the campaign that will start next March and will continue until February 2023, will involve only 6 companies associated with Selex, for a total of over 600 points of sale. The catalog is characterized by the presence of numerous made in Italy products made by the best manufacturing companies in the country ».

Internationalization

The operation follows a few weeks afteracquisition of Grani & Partners, an international player in the promotional market for products dedicated to the world of children and, at the same time, the entry into the share capital of Promotica di Giochi Preziosi. The acquisition of Grani & Partners è stratecia, will allow Promotica to enter the world of operations aimed at children, the so-called “Kids promotions”. In this case the realities involved are not only those of large-scale distribution, but also many realities of the food sector and fast food chains (the so-called Qsr sector). «These are sectors that activate campaigns aimed at the youngest audience – comments Toscani – which constitute a formidable driver to guide their parents’ spending. But thanks to the international presence of Grani & Partners, the acquisition will become a driving force also, and above all, to accelerate the group’s internationalization process “

