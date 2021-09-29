Maxi, precious, multicolor: the new life of polka dots

“With just one polka dot, nothing can be conquered”. To weave, with these words, a praise of polka dots is one of the greatest living admirers, the Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, which colors his imaginative pumpkins with psychedelic dot patterns. They are the same most loved dots in fashion, those polka dots called in English polka dots because, it is believed, their success has gone hand in hand with traditional Bohemian dance, starting from the end of the nineteenth century. Pattern of choice in the fifties of the lively pin-ups and, in the highest and most aristocratic version, motif imprinted on the royal wardrobe of the caliber of Lady Diana and the style heiress Kate Middleton, the polka dots that are affirmed for the seasons to come they have a new, more rebellious identity. Here are some examples.

Maxi polka dots

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth on the set of And Just Like That

The revival of Sex and the City said trend right from the shoot. The polka dots glimpsed on several occasions on the observed set of And Just Like That, from the fluffy skirt signed Carolina Herrera of the protagonist Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw) to balloon sleeve blouse by Kristin Davis (Charlotte York), are a good demonstration of the renewed appearance of the dot pattern: impossible not to notice, extra, flashy, often in the lucky and immortal combination of black and white.

Speaking of trends, a further confirmation of the hegemony of polka dots for the current season is the collection proposed by the fast fashion giant Zara. In a limited edition, polka dots of different sizes dot collars, long or short and tight-fitting turtleneck dresses, jacket-trouser suits and even tights. Especially in white, black and with red effects.

Kitty Spencer in Dolce & Gabbana in Venice

Loading... Advertisements

Lady D’s refined niece, Kitty Spencer, Dolce & Gabbana global ambassador, also gives a lesson on how to wear polka dots, this time medium-sized, with a touch of flair. The “monotony” of the black and white dots can in fact be broken up by colorful, vitaminic, contrasting accessories (in this case, a Sicily bag in the hands and rounded slingbacks on the feet, all from the maison run by Sicilian stylists).

Precious polka dots

The 78th Venice International Film Festival made polka dots sparkle: in the form of a shower of crystals under the silver fringes of the Gucci creation worn by Dakota Johnson for the third evening of the Festival and also protagonists of the Levante dress, signed by Giorgio Armani Privé.

Levante in Giorgio Armani Privé at the Venice Film Festival

On the red carpet of the Lagoon, the Sicilian singer showed off a bustier dress from the haute couture collection, with white polka dots, with hidden sleeves, which “transform” into a bow behind the back when the arms remain free.

Multicolor polka dots

To celebrate her 26th birthday, the famous pop star Dua Lipa has chosen a festive motif such as polka dots, in the skilful combination proposed by the British brand Martin Rose. Although the pattern is multicolored, in fact, the midnight blue base and the small pattern make it a discreet suit, to be worn even when returning to work. Dua Lipa, on the other hand, preferred the sexy version, revealing the bra under the blazer. The multicolor polka dots set the trend even on playful manicures summer, especially since the very popular social star and beauty entrepreneur Kylie Jenner launched the trend.