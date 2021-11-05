maxi price increase. What happen

In the end the much feared maxi price increase it arrived, affecting the pockets of consumers especially with regard to flour, bread, pasta, pizza and other baked goods. This was certified by a survey conducted by the national Federconsumatori observatory, based on 10-15 businesses per city.

Flour, bread and pasta prices: the results of the Federconsumatori survey

From the survey conducted by Federconsumatori on the increase in prices in Italy, it emerged that, from March to October 2021, the Flour has risen by 38% exceeding the euro threshold and reaching quota 1.09 euros, the wholemeal pasta increased by 33% and came to 2.90 euros, while the bread is increased by11% and now it’s a 3.86 euros Per kilo.

Among the other products that have seen the price increase are the sandwich bread (from 1.2 to 1.59 euros), i light crackers (from 2.35 to 2.39 euros), quills And spaghetti (both went from 1.64 to 1.72 euros per kilo), i Sandwich (from 2.5 to 2.69 euros), the pizza Margherita (from 7 to 7.5 euros) and the pizza 4 Seasons (from 9 to 9.5 euros).

In a note, Federconsumatori, in the light of the results of its investigation, made it known that it had sent one reporting to the Antitrust Authority “Inviting you to verify the existence of cartel hypotheses on food prices, as happened in 2008”. According to the association, “it is essential to implement every monitoring and sanctioning action so that the market is not spoiled by intolerable speculative phenomena, which would further aggravate the already strong increases in progress, with strong damage to families and the entire production system. “.

The comment of Assopanificatori

The president of Assopanificatori David Trumpets commented the results of the Federconsumatori survey in some statements reported by ‘La Repubblica’: “Today on average each person eats 80 grams of bread a day, compared to 250-280 a few decades ago. Today’s price increases weigh a few cents on every family ”.

Trombini himself explained that the price of raw materials “has been rising for a year. Until now we had absorbed it without passing it on to the consumer but today it is no longer possible. This situation also damages us, who on the one hand pay more for the raw materials to make bread, on the other hand we cannot raise the price too much because we would risk driving the consumer away, perhaps towards frozen bread “.

Ismea’s explanation

Ismea, Institute of Agricultural Market Services, has provided a explanation of the rise in prices.

The Common wheat (i.e. what is transformed into flour for the bakery and confectionery industry) has seen its price increase in September 2021 by 35% compared to September 2020 and by 10% on August 2021.

The reasons, explained Ismea, are to be found in the increase in transport costs and in a slight contraction in stocks. Furthermore, in Ukraine there has been a decline in yields and the Russia it has decreased exports to keep the price within its borders. After all, 100% Italian wheat satisfies only 36% of the demand.

For what concern durum wheat (which is used for pasta flour), there is a further explanation for the increase in prices, linked to the drought in Canada.