Maxime Gonalons, “Messi? He is the best player in the world“ – Sport.fr

Clermont midfielder Maxime Gonalons returned to PSG striker Lionel Messi.

He missed Ligue 1! Trained at OL, Maxime Gonalons returned to France on the Clermont side during this summer transfer window after playing in Serie A and La Liga. For the league websitethe French international midfielder returned to the player he impressed the most, “The best player in the world, Lionel Messi! I don’t know if he’s the best player of all time because it’s difficult to compare eras, but he’s part of that discussion. On land, it is confusing. He spends his time getting between the lines, hiding. He doesn’t run much but, when he has the ball, he is almost unstoppable. I know he was criticized last season but you have to understand that, even if he is Argentinian, he is just as much from Barcelona, ​​given the number of years he has spent there. I understand what he went through when he left Barcelona to have gone through the same thing when I left Lyon. When you’ve spent 20 years at a club, you’ve got plenty of habits. In Paris, we had to adapt to another culture. It is also another football. I remember his first match with PSG, in Reims, where he got knocked out 2-3 times, he wasn’t used to it in La Liga! Even if he is one of the greatest players in history, it is normal to need time to adapt.“, explains Maxime Gonalons. Sevenfold Ballon d’Or, the Pulga leaves no one indifferent…