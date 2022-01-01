WhatsApp is one of the most used apps in Italy and in the world and, for this reason, it is also often the scene of scams and deceptions. In fact, there are many victims who are deceived every day by hackers and criminals who become more and more skilled over time.

After the fake Green Pass scam and the fake lost package alerts scam, another phenomenon is about to hit WhatsApp users.

In fact, maximum alert for those who receive these messages because they could block our WhatsApp account and steal our data

As happened for the last New Year 2020, also this year many people are already receiving somewhat suspicious messages on WhatsApp.

In practice these hackers, pretending to be our acquaintances with a lot of profile photos, start the conversation by sending happy holidays. Then, turning as if to ask for an urgent favor, they try to implement the famous “6-digit code” scam.

Basically, using another number, these criminals claim to have sent a 6-digit code to our number by mistake. At this point, therefore, they ask to send them the aforementioned code to unlock their phone.

In reality, however, the 6-digit code that WhatsApp sends us is real and refers exclusively to our account. So, once the aforementioned code has been sent to the hacker, he can insert it into his device and enter our WhatsApp in a few seconds. From this moment on, we ourselves permanently lose control of our account, while the hacker will have access to all our data.

In fact, he will be able to read and download all our chats, see contacts and spy on our multimedia and textual contents. Potentially, therefore, it could also watch and download our private photos and videos, as well as passwords and other codes.

How to defend yourself in these cases

So, we have just seen that also this year there is maximum alert for those who receive these messages because they could block our WhatsApp account and steal our data.

In case we fall into this trap, the thing to do immediately is to uninstall the application from our smartphone.

By doing this we would lose all of our data, but at least we won’t have given the hacker much time to steal our account. Secondly, it will be necessary to contact the competent authorities, report the incident and, if necessary, file a complaint.

Deepening

Be careful because WhatsApp will block the accounts of those who commit these 3 nonsense